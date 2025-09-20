Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson gives UNC coach pep talk in miniskirt, boots at UCF
Bill Belichick is under a microscope in his first college football season as the North Carolina Tar Heels coach. Part of that definitely centers around the 73-year-old head coach’s 24-year-old beauty queen girlfriend Jordon Hudson, and Saturday at the Central Florida Knights was no different.
The six-time Super Bowl winning coach with the New England Patriots had quite the offseason after signing with UNC, and then he and Hudson went viral for their spring break beach yoga session where the former college cheerleader was balancing on the coach’s hands and feet. She even managed to cost the school $200k with HBO’s Hard Knocks pulling out.
They also turned heads together during the Super Bowl week as Hudson’s ab-revealing sparkly dress was quite eye-catching.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson’s facial expressions during UNC loss say it all
For the first game of the season in a loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on national TV, Hudson impressed with her sparkly Tar Heels pants, and even sat next to Hall of Famer and former player for the Patriots, Randy Moss. Her postgame antics, however were a bit awkward.
In the second game on the road, she was trolled on the jumbo screen. And just last week she made noise when she was spotted in a Taylor Swift sweater on the sideline.
For Saturday’s matchup at Central Florida, cameras caught Hudson giving Belichick a pregame pep talk in a stunning miniskirt and boots combo.
RELATED: Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC football
At least she had a winning fit on.
No matter what happens on Saturday, no doubt Hudson being there and talking to the coach on the sideline before the game will dominate headlines. The chatter about the couple definitely won’t stop as the season goes on.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career