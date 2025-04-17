Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson scolds UNC football staff in scary power trip
It was probably a bad sign for UNC football staff when Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend was sitting front and center at his introductory press conference as the new head coach of the Tar Heels.
The six-time Super Bowl champion and New England Patriots icon's leaked email telling staff to include Jordon Hudson, the aspiring Miss Maine beauty queen, went viral.
For some reason, new emails obtained by The Athletic's Matt Baker did not, detailing Hudson bossing around staff as if she holds an official position at the esteemed Chapel Hill university, especially in regards to Belichick's son, 38-year-old defensive coordinator Stephen Belichick.
It also most certainly provides insights on the sensitivities of the father-son dynamic. News flash - Belichick's son got put in the front of the line because his dad is a six-time Super Bowl champion.
“Though Steve Belichick is in fact Bill’s son, he should be depicted and represented as his own established credible entity as opposed to an extension of Bill," Hudson wrote in an email, again, like she has a position of authority on the staff. “It can be easily misinterpreted that Steve is simply benefitting from nepotism but that is not the case. Steve was fortunate to have learned defensive football strategy from the ‘greatest defensive mind’ of all-time. He has earned his position due to his performance and output.”
Has he?
Hudson, who only seems to have experience as a beauty pageant contestant, college cheerleader at Bridgewater State University, and aspiring influencer, scolds staff that "the Steve" has earned this position on his own merit. Belichick's amazing defensive coordinator son, 38, is also 14 years old than Hudson. Steve's little brother Brian, in his younger 30s, escapes mention as dad's new backs and safeties coach.
“I believe being strategic about the depiction of the Steve (sic) will prevent controversy and show upmost (sic) respect towards Steve’s career, validate Bill’s decision as a HC to hire Steve," Hudson concluded.
Bill, having just celebrated his 73rd birthday to make the age gap between the couple 49 years, also seems sensitive about the huge age gap between the couple!
Near Valentine's Day, the pair was upset with commenters making fun of the couple on the official UNC football handle, wanting the administration to block those "harassing BB in the comments."
Belichick chimed in, "I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator.'"
Our favorite part though might be, besides trying to trademark "Chapel Bill, Chapel Bill (Bill’s Version), The Belestrator and The Belichick Way," her email signature is chief operating officer of Belichick Productions. As of this posting, no such company exists.
If Belichick can deliver on the field, UNC fans won't care about the diva antics of his 24-year-old girlfriend. Even then, pray for the UNC staff dealing with them.