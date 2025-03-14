The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick's girlfriend shares spring break date after leaked UNC email role

It's becoming evident that the 24-year-old Jordon Hudson loves the added perks of being 72-year-old Bill Belichick's boyfriend.

Jordon Hudson has always intimated that she's a part of the North Carolina Tar Heels college football staff.

It turns out she is.

Bill Belichick, 72, is asking that his girlfriend, 24, be copied on any correspondence to him from UNC staff. Yes, the former New England Patriots and six-time Super Bowl champion head coach is asking anyone to CC his Miss Maine first runner-up partner to be his eyes and ears with his new gig.

Soon after that story hit, Hudson sent an alert on her Instagram Stories about a new post. It was branded content for Dunkin' Donuts with her sitting in a throne in an all pink athleisure Dunkin' top and bottom with matching pink boots, the caption reading, "Bow down to your#Juicy#DunQueen👑🍩🩷😋." Remember, Hudson and Belichick were in DD's Super Bowl ad.

Then it was off to Jupiter, Florida with her man, where the former cheerleader shared on IG Stories that, "Spring Break means we get a break!!!"

Then it was off to a smitten date night with Belichick, presumably eating at one her favorite spots, while it was his first time based on the PG-13 caption.

Hudson, who would have had a nice little career as the possible Miss Maine being a local celebrity, has made the most of the added spotlight as Belichick's 48-year younger plus-one, with all three of his kids older than her.

Heck, spring break is exactly the right spot for Hudson... and now Belichick evidently with his UNC staffer.

