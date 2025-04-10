Bill Belichick's girlfriend is UNC cheerleader at Daytona spring break without him
Jordon Hudson is certainly enjoying her time as Bill Belichick's girlfriend, especially when it comes to reliving her college days at Bridgewater State University.
And no offense to Bridgewater State, but being a VIP for the North Carolina Tar Heels around campus, thanks to her 72-year-old boyfriend, who happens to be the UNC college football head coach and one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time with six Super Bowl championships as the New England Patriots living legend, Hudson is soaking up the celebrity status.
While "Chapel Bill" scolds his players at practice, Hudson is soaking up another spring break in Florida without him.
The aspiring Miss Maine, having just dropped the news that she'll be competing again in the Miss USA pageant, was reliving her cheerleading days, where the 24 year old was an NCA collegiate champion, hanging out with spring breakers in Daytona Beach, Florida, doing impromptu cheerleading moves in a UNC crop top and matching Jordans.
"In my J’s 👟⤴️🔃🔄🔄," Hudson wrote on the Instagram carousel post with accompanying videos.
Jordon in Jordans, naturally. As of this posting, it's unclear if these are fellow collegiate cheerleaders at UNC or anywhere else.
It's also a slight upgrade from when her 48-year-age-difference partner was holding Hudson on his feet and hands, doing poses on the beach that went viral.
Hudson has no problem flaunting her famous age-gap relationship, clapping back at haters on social media and trolling poor Atlanta Falcons far too often for 28-3.
Hudson also loves spring break in Florida, given she was in Jupiter, Florida last month on a romantic getaway with Belichick.
Given she's able to pull it off, all we can say is, cheers!