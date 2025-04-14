The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend UNC spring practice antics in diva-like fit causes stir

The 72-year-old football coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson has an odd fashion choice while on the field with him.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.

Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson have been pretty much inseparable — maybe a little too much as evident by the North Carolina Tar Heels spring football practice event.

The 72-year-old coach brought the Miss Maine 2024 runner-up Hudson with him to Chapel Hill where she’s even CCd on all his emails. The two just got back from spring break where he took her on a nerdy museum date, and then went viral for balancing the beauty queen and former national champion college cheerleader on his hands and feet on the beach.

Upon returning, Hudson celebrated her birthday and got a custom UNC basketball jersey that was Michael Jordan-worthy, and she’s been seen repping North Carolina gear a lot.

For the weekend’s spring football practice event “Practice Like a Pro,” however, she chose a much different look that wasn’t your usual school-pride fit, but it definitely turned heads. She was even seen standing with the legendary six-time Super Bowl winning coach on the field.

It definitely caused some fans like this to question why?

She looked more ready for the runway with the long coat, the skirt, and the white boots than a football game, while Belichick did with a big UNC coat on.

Maybe she’s practicing her strut after making a big Miss USA announcement?

Either way, Hudson is sure to turn some more heads and be a big topic whether good or bad for Belichick during his first season at the school.

