Josh Allen's Bills backup QB's wife shares behind-the-scenes wedding weekend pics
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially a married man after tying the knot with actress Hailee Steinfeld over the weekend.
Allen and the Oscar-nominated actress said, "I do," during an outdoor ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, on May 31.
Steinfeld, looked stunning walking down the aisle in a corseted mermaid gown with sheer gloves a cathedral-length veil. Allen wore a classic black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt..
The star-studded guest included "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David, and plenty of Allen's Bills teammates, including tight end Dawson Knox, offensive tackle Spencer Brown, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, backup quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Shane Buechele.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld stuns in short wedding dress with Josh Allen in rehearsal photos
The league's reigning MVP and his bride hosted a full weeked of activities at the historic resort in Montecito.
While neither Allen, 29, nor Steinfeld, 28, have posted official photos from their wedding weekend, Buechele's wife, Paige Buechele, shared a behind-the-scenes look at their trip to SoCal.
Paige and Buechele brought their newbown baby girl, Blaize Haven, along for the ride. The former Miss Texas USA showed off photos of the family at their cottage at San Ysidro Ranch. She captioned the post on Instagram, "baby girl’s first blaizecation ✈️🏝️⛰️."
Paige also shared pictures from Allen and Steinfeld's pre-wedding festivities, which included mini golf in the sprawling gardens at San Ysidro Ranch.
Paige, who gave birth five weeks early on April 1, also showed off their newborn while strolling down the streets of Santa Barbara near the iconic Stearns Wharf Pier.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?