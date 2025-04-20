Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off Golden on Easter in first public family photo
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany have had many adorable family moments of late, but baby Golden Raye hasn’t been part of them in photos — until now. While they still haven’t revealed their new daughter to the world fully, an Easter Sunday family photo was the most they’ve shared and it was too cute.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his family took a theme park trip to Florida where son Bronze, 2, had the perfect seat for Disney on Ice while daughter Sterling, 4, totally mean-girl stared at a Disney princess. They even met Mickey at Disney World where Patrick looked extremely happy, but Bronze wasn’t so thrilled.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling imitates mom holding her own baby doll
Brittany then jetted off to a tropical location for her bestie’s 30th birthday where she rocked a mermaid-like dress, and then a “golden hour” one without baby Golden.
She returned for a fun family Easter where Patrick posed with Bronze with his basket.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' baby Golden finds 'bestie' in Bills backup QB's wife's daughter
And Sterling was enjoying the day with her basket.
But it was the big family photo with all three kids together for the first time they’ve shared publicly that stole the show.
We still aren’t seeing her little face, yet, but how adorable. It’s great to see the whole family of five together.
Golden, who was born on January 12, is getting so big. Mom recently had a “proud” moment with Golden’s eating skills, and took a gym selfie with her “best workout partner” with the baby in her stroller.
Happy Easter to the Mahomes family and everyone out there from The Athlete Lifestyle.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Besties forever: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol
Transfer fail?: Ex-Vols QB Nico Iamaleava getting nowhere close to $4M at UCLA
Feeling old: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha at Dubs game
Baller life: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet life with beaming smile
Mysterious plus one: Who is Ohtani’s wife and new mom Mamika Tanaka?