Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off Golden on Easter in first public family photo

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife have an adorable photo with all three of their kids on Easter Sunday.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany Mahomes kiss before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany Mahomes kiss before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany have had many adorable family moments of late, but baby Golden Raye hasn’t been part of them in photos — until now. While they still haven’t revealed their new daughter to the world fully, an Easter Sunday family photo was the most they’ve shared and it was too cute.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his family took a theme park trip to Florida where son Bronze, 2, had the perfect seat for Disney on Ice while daughter Sterling, 4, totally mean-girl stared at a Disney princess. They even met Mickey at Disney World where Patrick looked extremely happy, but Bronze wasn’t so thrilled.

Brittany then jetted off to a tropical location for her bestie’s 30th birthday where she rocked a mermaid-like dress, and then a “golden hour” one without baby Golden.

She returned for a fun family Easter where Patrick posed with Bronze with his basket.

Patrick Mahomes and Bronze
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

And Sterling was enjoying the day with her basket.

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

But it was the big family photo with all three kids together for the first time they’ve shared publicly that stole the show.

Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and three kids
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

We still aren’t seeing her little face, yet, but how adorable. It’s great to see the whole family of five together.

Golden, who was born on January 12, is getting so big. Mom recently had a “proud” moment with Golden’s eating skills, and took a gym selfie with her “best workout partner” with the baby in her stroller.

Happy Easter to the Mahomes family and everyone out there from The Athlete Lifestyle.

