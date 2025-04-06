The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shares daughter Sterling's mean-girl look to Disney princess

Patrick Mahomes and his wife are enjoying a family vacation at Disney World with their kids. Then Cinderella had to ruin everything.

Matthew Graham

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It's the "Happiest Place on Earth" until Cinderella has to ruin everything.

Kansas City Chiefs three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany took their kids, well at least oldest daughter Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando Florida for a good time. (It's unclear as of this posting if baby Golden joined them.)

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes sells out toddler Bronze for roller coaster fail at kids theme park

Brittany Mahomes and kids
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

After a fun-filled day at Toy Story Land and Kilimanjaro Safaris, it was off to the Magic Kingdom where it looks like Sterling and two of her friends, all three of them in the same matching pink outfit, got to have a private visit with Cinderella at the Cinderella Castle.

Needless to say Sterling and her crew were not impressed, at least by the looks of this hilarious photo taken by Mrs. Mahomes' mom-crew good friend Miranda on her Instagram Stories, which was then reposted by Brittany.

The caption read, "hmm... we weren't too sure about Cinderella" with a dying laughing emoji and blue heart.

RELATED: 6-foot-2 Patrick Mahomes looks massive beside 5-foot-7 Lionel Messi in cool photo

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

That's Sterling on the left, and all three of the trio have hysterical mean-girl looks. It's a funny parent moment that makes it all worth it.

It looks like Rapunzel won the day, as the same crew has much happier demeanors in this shot, and Sterling is also being the big helper assisting with one of the younger babies with them.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes upstages Brittany, kids with shorts, tattoo during theme park fun

Sterling Mahomes
Miranda Hogue/Instagram

Two-time NFL MVP Patrick looks like he skipped the Cinderella Castle to most likely go hang with Bronze away from girls day.

Brittany, co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current with her husband, has been having an active offseason with all three kids full of fun adventures, plus some mom-only vacation time too, ever since the Chiefs season ended in disaster with a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Mentioning that would probably get you one of those Sterling mean-girl looks in the Mahomes household.

Sterling Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships