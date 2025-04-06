Brittany Mahomes shares daughter Sterling's mean-girl look to Disney princess
It's the "Happiest Place on Earth" until Cinderella has to ruin everything.
Kansas City Chiefs three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany took their kids, well at least oldest daughter Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando Florida for a good time. (It's unclear as of this posting if baby Golden joined them.)
After a fun-filled day at Toy Story Land and Kilimanjaro Safaris, it was off to the Magic Kingdom where it looks like Sterling and two of her friends, all three of them in the same matching pink outfit, got to have a private visit with Cinderella at the Cinderella Castle.
Needless to say Sterling and her crew were not impressed, at least by the looks of this hilarious photo taken by Mrs. Mahomes' mom-crew good friend Miranda on her Instagram Stories, which was then reposted by Brittany.
The caption read, "hmm... we weren't too sure about Cinderella" with a dying laughing emoji and blue heart.
That's Sterling on the left, and all three of the trio have hysterical mean-girl looks. It's a funny parent moment that makes it all worth it.
It looks like Rapunzel won the day, as the same crew has much happier demeanors in this shot, and Sterling is also being the big helper assisting with one of the younger babies with them.
Two-time NFL MVP Patrick looks like he skipped the Cinderella Castle to most likely go hang with Bronze away from girls day.
Brittany, co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current with her husband, has been having an active offseason with all three kids full of fun adventures, plus some mom-only vacation time too, ever since the Chiefs season ended in disaster with a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Mentioning that would probably get you one of those Sterling mean-girl looks in the Mahomes household.