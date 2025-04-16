The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes’ toddler Bronze pouts on ‘best trip’ as Patrick smiles ear-to-ear

The two year old didn’t seem to be thrilled at Disney World while the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback looked as happy as could be.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes and children watch warmups prior to game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes and children watch warmups prior to game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes had an amazing vacation with their kids with theme parks, animal parks, some fishing, and more. Most importantly, some unforgettable family moments.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been working hard in the gym since losing the Super Bowl, but got some much-needed dad time in with Brittany and the kids — although baby Golden is still being kept out of photos.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling imitates mom holding her own baby doll

After taking in a Kansas City Current soccer game where daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2, wore adorable matching fits, the family traveled to Florida for some theme park fun where Bronze had the best seat in the house for Disney on Ice, while Sterling had a mean-girl stare at a princess, and mom and Sterling hit the water in a kayak.

Sterling and Brittany
Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

But dad won the vacation fits with his shorts look and leg tattoo flex that he had on while posing with Mickey Mouse where Bronze looked totally over the day at that point. Brittany captioned the post with many other photos, saying “The best trip with our besties 🥹🤍.”

Patrick Mahomes and family
The Mahomes family with Mickey. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes sells out toddler Bronze devilishly crushing giant dessert

There’s so much to see at Disney World, and who knows how tired Bronze was at that point. Although, mom and dad certainly looked like they still had energy.

While Bronze may have been over it, Sterling certainly was loving her time with Mickey.

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Both will be memories Patrick and Brittany will never forget — just like Bronze and Santa Claus.

Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships