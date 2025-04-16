Brittany Mahomes’ toddler Bronze pouts on ‘best trip’ as Patrick smiles ear-to-ear
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes had an amazing vacation with their kids with theme parks, animal parks, some fishing, and more. Most importantly, some unforgettable family moments.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been working hard in the gym since losing the Super Bowl, but got some much-needed dad time in with Brittany and the kids — although baby Golden is still being kept out of photos.
After taking in a Kansas City Current soccer game where daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2, wore adorable matching fits, the family traveled to Florida for some theme park fun where Bronze had the best seat in the house for Disney on Ice, while Sterling had a mean-girl stare at a princess, and mom and Sterling hit the water in a kayak.
But dad won the vacation fits with his shorts look and leg tattoo flex that he had on while posing with Mickey Mouse where Bronze looked totally over the day at that point. Brittany captioned the post with many other photos, saying “The best trip with our besties 🥹🤍.”
There’s so much to see at Disney World, and who knows how tired Bronze was at that point. Although, mom and dad certainly looked like they still had energy.
While Bronze may have been over it, Sterling certainly was loving her time with Mickey.
Both will be memories Patrick and Brittany will never forget — just like Bronze and Santa Claus.