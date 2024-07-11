Bruce Springsteen's daughter's 2024 Paris Olympics dreams dashed
When it comes to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jessica Springteen wasn’t born to run. Or, more accurately for the sake of this conversation, born to ride.
We won't see the daughter of rock legend Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band’s Patty Scialfa, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Although she made it onto the U.S. Equestrian 10-person shortlist, the 32-year-old missed the final cut and will not represent the United States in France.
The final U.S. trio competing in the equestrian events at the Paris Olympics consists of Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut, and McLain Ward.
Springsteen, a key member of the United States’ 2020 silver-medal-winning equestrian jumping team, was psyched for Paris, primarily due to the opportunity to have The Boss by her side.
“Tokyo 2020 was such an incredible experience," said Springsteen's daughter. "But because of that year and all the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, you know, you couldn’t have your family and your friends there. So I was like, oh my gosh, I would love to go to another Olympics and be able to share that with my family, who’ve been so supportive of my career for so many years.”
On the plus side, Jessica’s glory days are far from over. Like her 74-year-old workaholic dad, the expert rider is ready and eager to prove it all night, because there's nothing else that she can do.
“Patience is the number one thing I’ve learned from competing and doing the sport my entire life," she reflects.
She’ll eye the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, confident that her age won’t be a factor. After all, the current middle-aged U.S. equestrian team members—Farrington (44), Ward (49), and Kraut (59!)—are still really good at racing in the street.
All of which is why there’s no darkness on the edge of Jessica Springsteen’s town.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)
Aww: Angel Reese gets gift from Sky owner after breaking WNBA record
Aww: Vanessa Bryant, daughters haver adorable, heartwarming summer holiday
2H2H: Hannah Cavinder gets cozy with UGA’s Carson Beck in 4th of July TikToks
2H2H: Christian McCaffrey's mom crushes dance floor; Brock Purdy dorkily dances