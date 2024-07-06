Bryce James mocking LeBron provides humble-pie comedy relief
Making fun of your parents is a rite of passage.
For 17-year-old Bryce James, this important step growing up just went viral today with his Instagram Story mocking his Los Angeles Laker superstar father LeBron James.
It’s perfect in every way. Our first question is, how on earth did papa LeBron ever think this was a good idea to hit post on such an amazingly obnoxious IG story? It looks better suited for a dating app than from an NBA megastar and business mogul. (LeBron originally posted it in 2018.)
Thus, it’s only fitting that even King James’ younger son knew it should be crushed.
Bronny James, two years older than Bryce, has of course been stealing all of the headlines the past couple of weeks along with his 39-year-old father. Our favorite might be troll king and usual LeBron basher Skip Bayless zagging that he believes Bronny “will be pretty good” because he’s more clutch than his father.
So Bryce knew he had to do something special to provide some much needed humbleness to a James family floating in the clouds.
As far as Bryce’s basketball talents, he’s a three-star recruit heading into his senior year at the Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles.
Bryce is not touted as high at this point of his basketball career as Bronny, and of course the other-wordly hype that surrounded LeBron, but if this IG story is any indication, he might have a career in comedy.
In the end, the entire LeBron James family is indeed smiling through it all.
