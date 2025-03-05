Bills QB Josh Allen has smart answer for Hailee Steinfeld at bachelor party with bro
Josh Allen is enjoying his offseason after winning the NFL’s MVP award after a tremendous season with the Buffalo Bills. While he was interviewed at a bachelor’s party in Florida during a TGL match that aired on ESPN, he made a very smart comment as a man engaged.
While his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld sparkled at the Oscars over the weekend after crushing many looks recently like her bra selfie, and her sheer black lingerie look, and her blonde hair that made her look like a “Game of Thrones queen, Allen went to the bachelor’s party with his brother Jason Allen and friends in Florida.
Steinfeld and Allen have been pretty inseparable lately and even went full PDA at the NFL Honors 2025 show with an epic kiss, but Allen snuck away for a boys trip while she crushed the Oscars. Here are pictures and videos that surfaced of Allen, his brother (right) and friends.
The party included Minnesota Vikings quarterback and Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid. X posters are reporting it was actually Allen’s bachelor party, but there’s no confirmed reports yet as he and Steinfeld got engaged in November.
The boys had fun at the new golf league with Tiger Woods playing and got a little rowdy shouting out, but had a great time.
ESPN interviewed Allen in this clip and asked him what he’s doing in his offseason and what he plans to do, and Allen answered very smartly: “Honestly, doing … listen, doing whatever my fiancée wants to do right now. I’m a smart man, I get it. She was in Buffalo this last past season. Whatever I can do to help out I’m going to do.”
That’s an MVP answer right there. He’s quarterbacking the bachelor party and keeping things right at home.
