Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

The Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL MVP gets emotional over his fiancée’s big accomplishment.

Matt Ryan

Josh Allen on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Josh Allen on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hailee Steinfeld might be the real MVP lately with her fiancé and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He’s certainly taken notice, especially with her latest accomplishment.

The 28-year-old actress has been in the news a lot lately from her Super Bowl commercial, to the trailer for her new movie Sinners with Michael B. Jordan that showed some steamy scenes, to the launch of her new business venture, “Angel Margarita,” where she wowed in a miniskirt and matching top at the launch party, to posing with without her top on for Who What Wear.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld stuns in bra mirror selfie on Milan trip with Josh Allen

Steinfeld also made some headlines for dissing the Bills’ rivals in the AFC East that probably still burns.

After traveling to Italy with Allen, Steinfeld showed off yet another magazine cover she’s on: Vogue Philippines. She said on it, “I carry my Filipino heritage with so much pride,” while posing in a sizzling minidress fit. It certainly caught Allen’s attention as he teared up with a one-emoji reaction: 🥹.”

Josh Allen
Josh Allen/Instagram

It’s a great accomplishment for Steinfeld, and great to see the machine that Allen is on the football field show that kind of rare emotion.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld slays sheer black lingerie in steamy new photos

Allen’s offseason fun continues as he announced he’s off to Tahoe for some golf.

Will Steinfeld be joining him or off doing another amazing photoshoot and continuing her own MVP run?

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

