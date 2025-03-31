Hailee Steinfeld is best dressed in blood-red ‘Sinners’ fit without fiancé Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld hit Mexico City to promote her new movie Sinners, and she did it in a can’t-miss red fit.
The 28-year-old actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL MVP Josh Allen has been crazy busy of late like her trip to Milan with Allen, and then several magazine spreads including Esquire Mexico in a sizzling lingerie fit shoot, and then rocking curly hair a purple outfit while doing a new commercial for Nexxus.
While Allen’s Bills teammate leaked the date of their wedding, a date that’s been no secret is the release of Steinfeld’s new movie on April 17. The film also stars Michael B. Jordan and has some steamy scenes with Steinfeld that the trailer revealed where she plays the vampire Mary in a role that required a lot of blood. Steinfeld talked about how hard that was in her latest issue of her newsletter Beau Society.
“But being covered in blood is wild. It’s sticky, SO sticky. Parts of my body were glued to each other. Moving, and like unsticking, was kind of painful. Of course, the "blood" was vegan, and the ingredients were safe. Although I did break out a bit (I have super sensitive skin). So, I mean blood? Not great or super fun.”
Speaking of blood, Steinfeld hit Mexico and was best-dressed with the cast in a blood-red fit where she said “Hi Mexico City 🩸.”
There’s no sign of Allen on the trip as of yet. The 28-year-old QB already had his bachelor party that involved Tiger Woods.
Allen and Steinfeld have been together since 2023 and have managed to mostly keep their relationship as private as possible but her huge engagement ring certainly stands out. And that blood-red dress most definitely stood out in Mexico.