The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bills queen Hailee Steinfeld has epic selfie with ‘Creed’ star Michael B. Jordan

The actress and fiancée of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is promoting her new movie “Sinners” in Mexico City.

Matt Ryan

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Sinners is set to drop on April 18 in theaters and the world will see Hailee Steinfeld as the blood-thirsty vampire Mary. The actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit Mexico City to promote the movie and took an epic photo with the cast.

The 28-year-old Steinfeld has been all over the place lately from her trip to Milan with Allen, and her crazy photo shoots like her “Game of Thrones” look, to her curly hair in her newest commercial for Nexxus hair products.

Hailee Steinfeld
Steinfeld hit up the Oscar and the Vanity Fair Party. / IMAGO / Featureflash

RELATED: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld pose for rare photo at nephew's birthday party

The “Queen” of Buffalo will now star in a different type of movie role for her alongside Michael B. Jordan with some steamy scenes as shown the in the trailer. She certainly stood out in her blood-red fit, and her selfie with the entire cast.

RELATED: Bills QB Josh Allen has smart answer for Hailee Steinfeld at bachelor party with bro

Steinfeld talked about how she was away from Allen while shooting in New Orleans, Louisiana, but Allen did manage to visit a few times.

“We filmed over the summer, and I was fully on my own. My favorite visitor popped in a few times, but it was mostly just me in my little home away from home.”

While Steinfeld is as busy as can be, Allen already had his bachelor party with a lot of golf, which even included Tiger Woods. Next up is the wedding, which Allen’s teammate already leaked the date of.

But first, no doubt Allen will be at the premiere with his girl in a rare public appearance of the two.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfel
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News