Bills queen Hailee Steinfeld has epic selfie with ‘Creed’ star Michael B. Jordan
Sinners is set to drop on April 18 in theaters and the world will see Hailee Steinfeld as the blood-thirsty vampire Mary. The actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit Mexico City to promote the movie and took an epic photo with the cast.
The 28-year-old Steinfeld has been all over the place lately from her trip to Milan with Allen, and her crazy photo shoots like her “Game of Thrones” look, to her curly hair in her newest commercial for Nexxus hair products.
The “Queen” of Buffalo will now star in a different type of movie role for her alongside Michael B. Jordan with some steamy scenes as shown the in the trailer. She certainly stood out in her blood-red fit, and her selfie with the entire cast.
Steinfeld talked about how she was away from Allen while shooting in New Orleans, Louisiana, but Allen did manage to visit a few times.
“We filmed over the summer, and I was fully on my own. My favorite visitor popped in a few times, but it was mostly just me in my little home away from home.”
While Steinfeld is as busy as can be, Allen already had his bachelor party with a lot of golf, which even included Tiger Woods. Next up is the wedding, which Allen’s teammate already leaked the date of.
But first, no doubt Allen will be at the premiere with his girl in a rare public appearance of the two.