Cardi B reveals surprising detail in new Stefon Diggs romance slamming ex Offset

It looks like things are only going 'up' for this power couple.

Alex Gonzalez

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is happy and in love. And she has put in the work to get to a happier, healthier new chapter.

This past weekend, the “WAP” hitmaker took to Instagram to hard-launch her relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The reveal came after a public divorce from Migos rapper Offset, with whom she shares three kids. During a conversation on X Spaces that took place on Tuesday, June 3 (per TMZ), Cardi revealed the steps it took for her to welcome love back into her life.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last July, citing infidelity. She said that the infidelity took both an emotional and physical toll on her — as well as her and Offset’s daughter, Blossom. “It’s more than the cheating,” Cardi said. “It’s the constant lies, the gaslighting — it was really messing up my with my head … I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. My baby came out five pounds. A healthy baby. My baby came out five pounds, because I couldn’t eat, I was so depressed.”

Taking advice from her management team, as well as her label, Cardi sought out therapy — which she said was essential for the healing process and helping her find her way to Diggs.

“I did therapy, and I tried, and I fell back in love again,” Cardi said.

Thankfully, it seems like things are going well for Cardi and Diggs, as the rapper noted she’s the happiest she’s been “in a very, very long time.”

Here’s to hoping things keep going “up.”

