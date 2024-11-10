Jordyn Woods’ fly Knicks coat slays beside Cardi B’s burgundy killer
Jordyn Woods was dressed with full team spirit on Friday night as she cheered on her man at the New York Knicks game.
Woods — who has been dating Knicks center and power forward Karl-Anthony Towns since 2020 — was rocking a fly Knicks coat by fashion brand Kith, which was covering a white top. Her look was complete with light blue jeans, beige boots, and a blue handbag.
During the night, Woods ran into rapper Cardi B, who was dressed head-to-toe in burgundy. The “Up” hitmaker was slaying in a leather burgundy suit and carrying a matching scaled bag. Her hair was also dyed burgundy, completing the look in a purely fabulous manner.
Woods has had quite an eventful past few weeks. In addition to serving looks at Knick games, the social media influencer — who was once BFFs with Kylie Jenner — recently launched her music career as she dropped her debut single, “Be With You.”
Meanwhile, Cardi threw it back to some music of her own during the night. As she was spotted in the audience, she lip synced to her own song, her 2018 single “I Like It.”
It looks like both Jordyn and Cardi’s presence at the game proved to bring good luck to the Knicks, as they finished the game in a 116-94 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.
