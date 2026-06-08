Cardinals QB Carson Beck's Sister Trying Out For Cheerleader With Another NFL Team

Carson Beck just went through rookie minicamp with his new team the Arizona Cardinals. His younger sister Kylie Beck may have her own NFL team soon herself.

Kylie was Carson's biggest cheerleader throughout his college career — and literally was as she was a Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader for one season before he transferred to the Miami Hurricanes and she decided to leave the school as well in a heartfelt note.

While he was leading the Hurricanes to the national title game last season, Kylie was seen at his games rooting him on in head-turning outfits like her skintight look during the College Football Playoff thriller vs. the Ole Miss Rebels, and her sparkly Miami fit for the national championship game loss vs. the Indiana Hoosiers.

Kylie has shown she wants to pursue professional dance and cheer before, spending time dancing and hanging out with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

Kylie Posts With NFL Team's Cheerleaders at Bootcamp

Now, as seen on her Instagram Story, she's training with the Miami Dolphins. She wrote, @dolphinscheer bootcamp group 5 🧡🩵" while reposting a photo from current Dolphins cheerleader Ashlynn Widger.

The Becks are from Jacksonville and with Carson in Miami last year Kylie spent a lot of time there already.

If Kylie does make the Dolphins cheer team, at least she won't have to root against Carson's Cardinals as the teams aren't scheduled to play for the 2026-2027 season.

The two are very close and it was Kylie who came to her big bro's defense during his very ugly and public breakup with Hanna Cavinder where she defended him.

Different NFL teams or not, no doubt she'll be a big Cardinals fan.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) throws passes during organized team activities at the Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe on May 27, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images