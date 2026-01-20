Carson Beck’s sister Kylie turns heads in sparkly Miami fit, boots for Indiana game

Carson Beck has two national championships from his days with the Georgia Bulldogs. That was as a backup. On Monday night he has a chance to get one as the starting quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes. His sister was certainly in championship form before kickoff with her fit.

Beck has led the No. 10 seed Hurricanes to three consecutive playoff wins and into the CFP natty against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers. He’ll be an underdog according to the oddsmakers even though the Canes are at home for the game, but Beck has been overcoming the odds his whole career.

It was his legs in the Fiesta Bowl that was the difference over Ole Miss on a play he after he called “the best feeling ever.”

Wow, Miami is about to go to the National Championship game after this rushing touchdown by Carson Beck to defeat Ole Miss! pic.twitter.com/EsfFoSd7aj — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) January 9, 2026

While Carson has been a star on the field, his younger sister Kylie Beck has represented big bro at Miami games all season.

Carson and Kylie Beck | Kylie Beck/Instgram

The former Georgia cheerleader left the school after Carson did in the offseason and has been crushing Miami games while rocking head-turning fits like her Miami cheerleader look, and her full bodysuit stunner, as well as a cowgirl winner in Texas.

For the title game in Miami, Kylie, who is a Jacksonville native, turned heads in a sparkly Miami fit while writing “home sweet home. 🏠“

Miami hopes it is home sweet home.

Win or lose, Kylie certainly had a winning look at Hard Rock Stadium.

Will her big bro be able to sail off into the Miami sunset to end his college career before he heads pro?

Kylie Beck/Instagram

