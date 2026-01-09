Carson Beck’s sister Kylie turns heads in bodysuit stunner for Miami vs. Ole Miss CFP

Carson Beck is playing in the biggest game of his college career on Thursday night for the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal vs. the Ole Miss Rebels. While all eyes are on the quarterback in the game, his sister certainly turned heads with her fit at the stadium.

The 23-year-old quarterback Carson spent five years with the Georgia Bulldogs where they won two national championships in 2021 and 2022 when he was backup. Now he’s shining as a starting QB after transferring to Miami this offseason.

His younger sister, who was a Georgia cheerleader last season and always showed her brother love, also left the school in the offseason.

Kylie Beck/Instagram

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan at Miami, even though she’s not at games as a cheerleader.

Kylie Beck/Instgram

Kylie has also been a a fit hit all season like this orange-crush stunner, and dressing like aMiami cheerleader for another. For the CFP opener at the Texas A&M Aggies,she stood out in the perfect cowgirl fit, while for the shocking win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Cotton Bowl she really stunned with her bold look.

Before Thursday’s game, Kylie was also seen practicing with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

For the big Fiesta Bowl at the home of the Arizona Cardinals, Kylie didn’t disappoint with a Hurricanes bodysuit and boots combo. She wrote, “Did someone say Fiesta Bowl 🎉“

The fiesta started when Kylie got to the game with that fit.

She hopes it’s the lucky one and this is the season big bro can sail off into the sunset with a national championship he led before going pro.

Kylie Beck and Carson Beck | Kylie Beck/Instagram

