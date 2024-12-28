Gracie Hunt crushes tropical minidress with boyfriend at vacation nightclub
Gracie Hunt is having another amazing tropical vacation with boyfriend Cody Keith and crushing her fits while she’s at it.
Gracie, 25, is the oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress as the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt. The Chiefs just clinched home field advantage with their Christmas Day win over the Pittsburgh Steelers where Gracie wore a controversial fit.
Gracie celebrated the win by jetting off to another amazing location where she shared a rare PDA moment with a kiss with Keith in a sheer yellow dress. While she couldn’t eat everything on the menu because of her dietary restrictions, Gracie definitely was having a great time. She posted tons of photos and videos on Instagram of the couple at a club called “Chileno Vice” where she slayed a tropical minidress while standing by her man.
She even has the Chiefs red toenails going on for the Miami Vice-like night.
It appears to be a club in Los Cabos, Mexico, which has been a preferred destination for Gracie in the past.
The Chiefs play at the Denver Broncos a week from Sunday in a meaningless game now that they’ve wrapped up the AFC’s top seed where they’ll try for an unprecedented third Super Bowl win in a row. Will Gracie have a regular season fit finale in store, or be off on another amazing vacation?
