Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s purple fit outshines crazy NFL-like workout routine
Gracie Hunt works out as hard as the players on the Kansas City Chiefs team that her family owns. Gracie showed off her insane routine on social media on Wednesday that was only outshined by her purple workout fit.
It may be the NFL offseason, but the former Miss Kansas and Chiefs fit queen is keeping herself in mid-season form in the gym. After wowing in her sparkling gold minidress that was the highlight of Super Bowl LIX for the Hunt family, the 25-year-old team executive has turned heads in a tennis fit, upstaged a bride with her pink look during an international wedding, and even forgot it was St. Patrick’s Day with her non-green gym stunner amid breakup rumors with boyfriend Cody Keith.
The oldest of Clark and Tavia Hunt’s kids, Gracie, is never missing her early morning workouts that she usually post selfies of herself like above on social media. For her latest workout, Gracie showed off the whole routine this time while crushing with the purple outfit. She revealed that she did an incredible full body circuit with 15-20 reps on each exercise and 2-3 times each.
That’s a hardcore workout right there that would be tough on anyone. It’s tiring just watching her.
Gracie certainly is a beast in the gym, but the work has clearly paid off. Maybe her and Patrick Mahomes should train together?