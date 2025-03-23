Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife shares cryptic post after ‘most challenging’ month
Life comes at anyone hard, no matter your social status or bank account. The Hunt family, who owns the Kansas City City Chiefs, is no different. On Saturday, Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia Hunt, posted a cryptic message about the “most challenging” month.
February didn’t go well either as the Chiefs got pummeled in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, by the Philadelphia Eagles, ending the team’s bid to become the first-ever to three-peat.
But, that’s just a game, and there’s bigger losses in life. The Hunts and Chiefs Kingdom just mourned the loss of a radio icon, who was with the franchise for three decades.
RELATED: Clark and Tavia Hunt take it back home to SMU for Ava's parents' weekend
Daughter Gracie, 25, also appears to be on the outs with her boyfriend Cody Keith and even forgot it was St. Patrick’s Day.
The 53-year-old Tavia’s post on Saturday left one to wonder what else has gone on with a long message and a picture with Clark. She wrote the following heartfelt message within a longer post.
“Don't let the smile deceive you this past month has been one of the most challenging of my life. One of our children recently said, "I want to marry someone I can suffer with, because life is hard and we all endure suffering." That observation stopped me in my tracks,” she said. She went on, “I'm so grateful for a life partner who is steadfast, whose compass always points due North. I'm thankful for wise, faithful friends who will sit with me, speak truth, and intercede in prayer. And most of all, I'm thankful for a God who is still in control-even when my world feels like it's unraveling-who goes before me and walks beside me, even in the lowest valleys. Life is hard. No matter who you are or what your circumstances may be. When your parents are aging, your children are struggling, a loved one gets a diagnosis, and life keeps coming at you like a freight train—it's everything to have a firm foundation. An anchor for your soul. Because without it, the storm will overtake you. But with Him-you may bend, but you won't break. You may weep, but you won't be crushed. You may walk through the fire, but you will not be alone. I remind myself... hold fast. God is not finished yet.”
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt upstages bride in pink one-shoulder gown at wedding
Tavia and Clark met when she was an intern for the Chiefs. They’ve been married since 1993 and have three kids together: Gracie, Knobel, 22, and Ava, 19.
Hopefully, everything comes out fine in the end for Tavia and her family. It’s a good reminder that life can be hard even for the top 1 percenters. We are all human.