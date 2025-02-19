Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia shares emotional birthday note, intimate photos
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt may not be celebrating his third straight Super Bowl victory, but he's still celebrating a big day.
After the official end to the NFL season, Clark, his wife Tavia, and daughter Gracie jettied off to Cabo where he is celebrating his 60th birthday with loved ones.
And getting showered with love is exactly what Mr. Hunt is experiencing.
Tavia shared several intimate photos of the couple along with a lengthy emotional note on Instagram.
"Happy Birthday to the love of my life, the most humble and kind man I know, and the greatest father our kids could ask for. From the moment I met you 34 years ago, I knew you were something special. Not just because of your good looks which have somehow only gotten better with age) but because of your incredible mind and your beautiful heart," Tavia wrote.
"You lead with kindness, always put faith and family first, and make everyone around you better—whether we ask for it or not!"
She continued, "You’re also insanely competitive—whether it’s sports, cycling, golf, Rummikub, pickleball, or who can parallel park better (spoiler: it’s still me). And while that might drive the rest of us crazy sometimes, it’s one of the things I love most about you—your passion, determination, and refusal to let anyone (even Father Time) slow you down.
"I’m beyond grateful for every laugh, every challenge, and every moment we’ve shared—even the times your dad jokes completely miss the mark. But when you do land one, it’s so good we can’t stop laughing, and that joy is just one of the million reasons we love you."
That's love.
Clark Hunt and Tavia tied the knot in October 1993.
The couple welcomed their first daughter, Gracie. in 1999. Their second child, Knobel, was born around three years later, and their youngest daughter, Ava, who is a cheerleader at SMU, was born in March 2005.
Clark and Tavia are still going strong, and deserve the tropical getaway after a stressful season.
But Clark can't relax too long, because the NFL franchise and transition tag window is open and the start of the new league year is right around the corner.
