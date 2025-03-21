Chiefs' Andy Reid, Clark Hunt Mourn Loss of Radio Icon
Chiefs Kingdom is in mourning this week following the passing of Chiefs Radio Network Executive Producer Dan Israel, who was with the franchise for over three decades.
Israel fought cancer for the last decade before succumbing to the disease, and his death has led to several tributes from the Chiefs organization who he devoted 35 years of his life to.
"My family and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Dan Israel. Dan was an integral part of our organization for 35 seasons, and his work as executive producer of the Chiefs Radio Network helped bring the game to life for millions of listeners across Chiefs Kingdom," Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said via the team website.
"Dan was dedicated, he was kind, and he brought joy into our building each day. Through his battle with cancer over the past ten years, these qualities served as an inspiration to his coworkers and Chiefs fans alike. We will certainly miss him, and we will keep his family in our prayers."
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was also amongst those who contributed to the outpouring of support for Israel and his family.
I was heartbroken to hear about the loss of Dan Israel. Over the last several years, I watched Dan battle this disease with strength and a positive attitude," Reid said.
"Dan was the first person I would interview with after games. No matter how he was feeling, he always put that aside to get that interview in with a positive spin for our fans. He was a huge part of the Chiefs Radio Network and the Chiefs football team. I loved Dan Israel, and he will be missed by the Chiefs organization but never forgotten."
Finally, Chiefs president Mark Donovan also spoke on the impact Israel made on the Chiefs and their fan-base during his illustrious career.
"I was saddened to hear of the passing of Dan Israel this morning. Danny was part of every Chiefs game of my entire career, and I consider it a great privilege to have been able to watch him work as part of the Chiefs Radio Network," Donovan said.
"He was a model of professionalism, commitment, and kindness, and he brought a passion to his work that was unmatched, even as he privately battled health conditions for years. Chiefs Kingdom was lucky to have Danny be part of their football lives for 35 seasons, and I am forever grateful to have learned so much from him in my time here. All of Chiefs Kingdom will miss Danny, and I extend my thoughts and prayers to his family."
