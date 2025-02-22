Clark and Tavia Hunt take it back home to SMU for Ava's parents' weekend
The Hunt family has had quite a busy month, notably with Clark’s birthday, and, not to mention, the Super Bowl. But this weekend, they’re slowing it down for a special occasion: Parents’ Weekend for Ava Hunt’s sorority.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, Ava Hunt posted a picture with her parents — Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and entrepreneur Tavia Hunt — outside of the Pi Beta Phi sorority house at Southern Methodist University.
Ava kept it simple in an SMU blue sweater, dark denim jeans, and black boots. Clark wore blue jeans, blue suit, and a simple brown button-up coat, while Tavia looked elegant in a white turtleneck sweater and matching coat, jeans, and white heels.
This special weekend comes three days after Clark’s 60th birthday. On this milestone birthday, Ava took to Instagram to offer some heartfelt words to her dad.
“You are such a blessing to our whole family and I look up to the way you lead us and our family organizations in such a Christlike manner,” Ava wrote. “You’re the best father I could ask for and I love you so much!!”
And what better way to celebrate than partying it up at your alma mater?
