Connor McDavid's wife Lauren shares adorable note ahead of Canada-USA 4 Nations game

Lauren McDavid, the wife of NHL superstar Connor McDavid, wrote an adorable message after receiving a special Valentine's gift ahead of the Canada-USA 4 Nations showdown.

Lauren Kyle and NHL superstar Connor McDavid attend Canada's Walk of Fame Gala in Toronto.
Lauren Kyle and NHL superstar Connor McDavid attend Canada's Walk of Fame Gala in Toronto. / IMAGO / SOPA Images
NHL superstar Connor McDavid and Team Canada kicked off the 4 Nationa Face-Off on the right foot with a hard-fought 4-3 overtime victory over Team Sweden.

Canada is now preparing for an epic showdown against Team USA, but first, players enjoyed some time to kick back and relax.

For the Edmonton Oilers captain, that meant sending a special gift to his wife Lauren Kyle to celebrate Valentine's Day. McDavid sent his wife a beautiful bouquet of white roses.

Laren shared the gift on social media, along with a photo of the couple and a heartfelt message to her husband. "Happy Valentine's Day to my forever Valentine," she wrote. "Love you so much, [Connor McDavid]."

NHL star Connor McDavid and wife Laure Kyle
Lauren Kyle McDavid / Instagram

NHL star Connor McDavid and wife Laure Kyle
Lauren Kyle McDavid / Instagram

Let's see if McDavid and Lauren have something else to celebrate after Canada and the USA face off in primetime.

The United States and Canada are hosting the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also features Finland and Sweden. The tournament features a round-robin format, followed by a one-game final between the top two teams.

NHL star Connor McDavid and wife Laure Kyle
Lauren Kyle McDavid / Instagram

Games are being played at the TD Garden in Boston and the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The 4 Nations Face-Off officially kicked off on Wednesday, February 12, and will run through Thursday, February 20. Up next for Team Canada is the highly-anticipated showdown against Team USA on Saturday, February 15. The puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

