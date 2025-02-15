Connor McDavid's wife Lauren shares adorable note ahead of Canada-USA 4 Nations game
NHL superstar Connor McDavid and Team Canada kicked off the 4 Nationa Face-Off on the right foot with a hard-fought 4-3 overtime victory over Team Sweden.
Canada is now preparing for an epic showdown against Team USA, but first, players enjoyed some time to kick back and relax.
For the Edmonton Oilers captain, that meant sending a special gift to his wife Lauren Kyle to celebrate Valentine's Day. McDavid sent his wife a beautiful bouquet of white roses.
MORE: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren heats up the ice for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off victory
Laren shared the gift on social media, along with a photo of the couple and a heartfelt message to her husband. "Happy Valentine's Day to my forever Valentine," she wrote. "Love you so much, [Connor McDavid]."
MORE: Patrik Laine's fiancée Jordan flexes glam look, Finland 'Suomi WAG jackets'
Let's see if McDavid and Lauren have something else to celebrate after Canada and the USA face off in primetime.
MORE: Jeremy Swayman's gf Alessandra rocks custom USA WAGs jacket at 4 Nations Face-Off
The United States and Canada are hosting the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also features Finland and Sweden. The tournament features a round-robin format, followed by a one-game final between the top two teams.
Games are being played at the TD Garden in Boston and the Bell Centre in Montreal.
The 4 Nations Face-Off officially kicked off on Wednesday, February 12, and will run through Thursday, February 20. Up next for Team Canada is the highly-anticipated showdown against Team USA on Saturday, February 15. The puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots