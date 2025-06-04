Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers: Full History of 2025 Stanley Cup Final Matchup
The Stanley Cup Final rematch is set to get underway on Wednesday, as the Edmonton Oilers will seek to exact revenge against the Florida Panthers after last year's electric showdown.
Last year, the Panthers lifted Lord Stanley's Cup after defeating the Oilers in seven games. Both teams looked dominant during the playoffs, and are now set to square off for the ultimate prize once again.
It's not too often that there's a Stanley Cup Final rematch in consecutive seasons. In fact, the last time it happened was in 2008 and 2009 when the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins met in back-to-back matchups in the final. They ultimately split the series, with Detroit winning the Cup in '08 and Pittsburgh in '09.
There's plenty at stake in this year's matchup. Florida has now reached the Stanley Cup Final in three straight seasons and will look to win it all for just the second time in franchise history. Meanwhile, Edmonton hasn't lifted the Cup since 1990, and the tandem of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are more than overdue for a championship.
With all that in mind, we're going to take a look at the history between the Oilers and Panthers, including their head-to-head record this season and all-time, as well as Stanley Cup Final matchups between the two sides.
Oilers vs. Panthers Head-to-Head Record in 2024-25 NHL Season
The Oilers and Panthers only faced each other twice during the regular season, and Florida came away with the victory on both occasions. They won 6–5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton in December and then won at home in February, 4–3.
Oilers vs. Panthers Overall Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have matched up 51 times in history, including seven games in the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers are narrowly on the better end of the head-to-head matchup, which dates back to the Panthers' inaugural season in 1993. Edmonton has a record of 26–22–3 against Florida all-time.
Oilers vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final History
The 2024 Stanley Cup Final was the first and only time these two teams met in the playoffs. That series started off miserably for Edmonton, who quickly found themselves staring up at a 3–0 deficit. They rebounded, however, evening the series at three wins apiece before losing a heartbreaking Game 7, 2–1.
Despite being on the losing end of the series, Connor McDavid took home the Conn Smythe trophy as the best performer in the playoffs. That postseason, he led the league with 42 points in 25 games, including 34 assists.
Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Final History
The Oilers have won five Stanley Cups in franchise history, but, like the rest of the NHL teams from Canada, are mired in a long drought without a title. Edmonton's last championship came all the way back in 1990.
The Oilers had a dynastic run during the 1980s and early 1990s, winning the Stanley Cup five times in a seven-year span from 1984 to 1990. They defeated the New York Islanders in '84, the Philadelphia Flyers in '85 and '87, and the Boston Bruins in '88 and again in '90.
Including 2025, Edmonton has only been back to the Stanley Cup Final three times since its last championship. The team reached the Final in 2006 but were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes. Just last season they were defeated by the Panthers, and now they're set for an epic sequel to last year's series.
Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final History
The Panthers have won just one Stanley Cup in franchise history—last year's victory against the Oilers. Prior to that, the organization had never won a title since its founding in 1993.
This marks the third consecutive season Florida will be playing for a championship. They lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 in a five-game series before finally getting the job done against the Oilers in '24 to hang their first banner. They'll look to add another banner at Amerant Bank Arena with another title this year.
Prior to their current run, the Panthers had only ever been to one Stanley Cup Final. In 1995, just their third season in the NHL, Florida reached the Final only to be swept by the Colorado Avalanche.