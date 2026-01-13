Cooper DeJean shows off unexpected guests at Eagles loss not named Nikki Bella

It was not a good day for the Philadelphia Eagles. While defensive back star Cooper DeJean didn’t play that poorly himself, the defending Super Bowl champs lost at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card playoff game, and DeJean’s brother was arrested after the game and his rumored girlfriend wasn’t even there.

DeJean had two tackles and two passes defended in the game, but the offense sputtered and the 49ers made the plays late for a 23-19 win to send Philly home early this season.

Later on in the evening his 20-year-old brother Beckett was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI).

RELATED: Cooper DeJean’s ex Steph Wilfawn turns heads in bikini just before Eagles vs 49ers

TMZ Sports has obtained Cooper DeJean's 20-year-old brother's arrest affidavit--with cops stating the former South Dakota defensive back was "unable to maintain lane" as he was driving his Chevy Malibu around 11:55 PM on Saturday. Once he was pulled over, the officer claimed "a… pic.twitter.com/yIxwCEVO2V — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2026

The 22-year-old DeJean has not only been a hit on the field, but is quite popular off of it: He has been linked to 42-year-old WWE star Nikki Bella, who he was hanging out at a bar after an Eagles win, and rocked this stunning DeJean Eagles jersey fit below.

Nikki Bella in an Eagles Cooper DeJean jersey | Brie Garcia/Instagram

She wasn’t spotted at the big playoff game, however. Instead DeJean had his Iowa buddies in town and snapped a “boys” picture with them.

RELATED: Nikki Bella shows more Cooper DeJean Eagles love at Miami’s big CFP win

Cooper DeJean and his friends. | Cooper DeJean/Instagram

It’s now going to be a long offseason for the Eagles after their first-round exit.

Will DeJean be posting more with Bella now?

DeJean’s ex post bikini photo right before kickoff

His college sweetheart at Iowa Steph Wilfawn also made headlines when she posted stunning bikini photos with curious timing right before the playoff game.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party