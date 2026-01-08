Cooper DeJean's ex Steph Wilfawn causes stir with posts since Nikki Bella dating talk

Cooper DeJean has been making as many headlines off the field as on it lately.

The Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite cornerback was recently named to his first Pro Bowl in only his second season, but that impressive honor for the 22-year-old former Iowa standout has been easily surpassed by the dating speculation with WWE superstar Nikki Bella, 42.

RELATED: Nikki Bella causes stir in ab-revealing Cooper DeJean Eagles jersey

Jan. 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean walks from the tunnel before action against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 20-year age difference has been under scrutiny ever since the two sparked dating rumors when Bella posted the two of them hanging out at a Philly bar together after the Eagles home game in a blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

RELATED: Cooper DeJean’s girlfriend Steph Wilfawn rocks white string bikini in Mexico

Cooper DeJean and Nikki Bella hanging out after the Eagles win | Nikki Garcia/Instagram

DeJean's college sweetheart causes stir with her posts since Bella news

Steph Wilfawn | Steph Wilfawn / Instagram

The Eagles Super Bowl hero, who memorably had a pick-six against three-time SB (and two-time league) MVP Patrick Mahomes, was dating his Iowa college sweetheart, Steph Wilfawn, at the time.

They broke up on the down low sometime afterwards, but the aspiring influencer and model, who has her Instagram handle go by her full name, Stephyn Wilfawn, has had some interesting posts ever since the DeJean and Bella dating rumors first started surfacing.

@stephwilfawn/Instagram

The first one was hanging out with another model, Keri Graff, at a trendy West Hollywood bar in Los Angeles with a simple one-word caption, "cheers!"

Is that a subtle message to DeJean, or are we just overthinking it?

The next one was a furry winter mink coat that would be perfect for a cold Philly playoff game, again with a simple one-word description, "brr."

Wilfawn might be playing coy with her ex-boyfriend's relationship status, or she could simply love pun-like single-word captions that leave it to the users to interpret them as they see fit.

Whatever the case, Wilfawn is still slaying her looks, even after her breakup with the Eagles heartthrob.

Plus, she was the greatest good luck charm that Philly fans will be forever grateful for since DeJean was a major reason why the Eagles won their second Super Bowl in less than a decade.

@stephwilfawn/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party