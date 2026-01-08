The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cooper DeJean's ex Steph Wilfawn causes stir with posts since Nikki Bella dating talk

While the Eagles heartthrob has been linked to the WWE Bella Twins superstar, the Pro Bowler's ex-girlfriend is also turning heads.
Matthew Graham|
Sept. 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Sept. 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Cooper DeJean has been making as many headlines off the field as on it lately.

The Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite cornerback was recently named to his first Pro Bowl in only his second season, but that impressive honor for the 22-year-old former Iowa standout has been easily surpassed by the dating speculation with WWE superstar Nikki Bella, 42.

RELATED: Nikki Bella causes stir in ab-revealing Cooper DeJean Eagles jersey

Cooper DeJean
Jan. 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean walks from the tunnel before action against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 20-year age difference has been under scrutiny ever since the two sparked dating rumors when Bella posted the two of them hanging out at a Philly bar together after the Eagles home game in a blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

RELATED: Cooper DeJean’s girlfriend Steph Wilfawn rocks white string bikini in Mexico

Cooper DeJean, Nikki Bella, Nikki Garcia
Cooper DeJean and Nikki Bella hanging out after the Eagles win | Nikki Garcia/Instagram

DeJean's college sweetheart causes stir with her posts since Bella news

NFL WAG Steph Wilfawn, girlfriend of Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean
Steph Wilfawn | Steph Wilfawn / Instagram

The Eagles Super Bowl hero, who memorably had a pick-six against three-time SB (and two-time league) MVP Patrick Mahomes, was dating his Iowa college sweetheart, Steph Wilfawn, at the time.

They broke up on the down low sometime afterwards, but the aspiring influencer and model, who has her Instagram handle go by her full name, Stephyn Wilfawn, has had some interesting posts ever since the DeJean and Bella dating rumors first started surfacing.

Steph Wilfawn, Cooper DeJean girlfriend
@stephwilfawn/Instagram

The first one was hanging out with another model, Keri Graff, at a trendy West Hollywood bar in Los Angeles with a simple one-word caption, "cheers!"

Is that a subtle message to DeJean, or are we just overthinking it?

The next one was a furry winter mink coat that would be perfect for a cold Philly playoff game, again with a simple one-word description, "brr."

Wilfawn might be playing coy with her ex-boyfriend's relationship status, or she could simply love pun-like single-word captions that leave it to the users to interpret them as they see fit.

Whatever the case, Wilfawn is still slaying her looks, even after her breakup with the Eagles heartthrob.

Plus, she was the greatest good luck charm that Philly fans will be forever grateful for since DeJean was a major reason why the Eagles won their second Super Bowl in less than a decade.

Steph Wilfawn
@stephwilfawn/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion