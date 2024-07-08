Deshaun Watson, girlfriend Jilly Anais pose in steamy vacation photo
The last four years have been a tad bumpy for controversial Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson.
To his credit, the Browns signal-caller has done his best to rehabilitate his image, becoming more active in the community and taking full ownership of his alleged misdeeds. Okay, maybe he’s not doing his best, but at least he’s doing something.
But some of the somethings he's doing might not be the best something.
Over the last few weeks, the Clemson product has appeared to take great joy in dropping photos on social media of himself and his girlfriend, model and social media influencer Jilly Anais, enjoying themselves at a party or on a vacation. In multiple instances, enjoying themselves translates to Deshun cupping Jilly’s backside.
On a recent trip to Ibiza, Watson and his partner of four years — both clad in bathing suits that, in Anais’ case, leave exactly nothing to the imagination — were documented on the beach with Deshaun’s non-throwing hand having an intimate conversation with his partner’s tushie.
Sure, it’s sweet the couple is comfortable enough in their love for one another that they’re cool with making this sort of (relatively) intimate photo available for the world’s to see.
But if Watson wants to fix his public reputation — which, considering he’ll be under a microscope for the remainder of his public life with his $230 million (all guaranteed), it wouldn’t be a terrible idea — he’d probably be better off posting a video about, y'know, football.
Maybe something like a season preview courtesy of his new receiver, Jerry Jeudy...
For Browns fans, the NFL, but especially for Watson himself, it'll be important for him to perform on the field while he continues to mend his reputation off of it.
