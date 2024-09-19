Did WNBA power couple DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith get engaged?
The final day of the WNBA regular season is here and there are plenty of storylines. There is the battle for the final playoff spot, but also Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington and Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith sending fans into a frenzy.
The two WNBA stars have been dating since Carrington transferred to the Baylor Bears from Stanford for her senior year during the 2020-21 season.
Carrington and Smith have provided some incredible content on social media throughout the years which has endeared fans, but on the final day of the WNBA regular season, there was potentially some big news.
DiJonai Carrington's red hot fit will make you feel close to the Sun
First, both women showed up to their respective games wearing the same outfit.
Carrington's Sun is hosting the Chicago Sky, while Smith and the Fever are in DC to face the Washington Mystics.
It's a cute way for the couple to show their support for each other, but eagle-eyed sleuths on X noticed somthing major. Carrington appeared to be wearing an engagement ring.
Fans couldn't stop expressing their excitement over the potential good news.
Of course, there has been no confirmation because both women are currently on the court at the time of this writing.
But if the matching outfits and giant rock were a hint, we may just be seeing the WNBA's power couple announcing they are here to stay.
