The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dolphins ‘0’ QB Zach Wilson’s soon-to-be bride Nicolette wears white ‘Mrs.’ bikini

The new Miami quarterback’s fiancée wears a tribute bathing suit to her future quarterback husband.

Matt Ryan

Then Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center.
Then Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Zach Wilson is only the second quarterback in the modern era to wear No. 0 for a season outside of Marcus Mariota. While he’s “0” on the field, he’s anything but a zero off of it with his fiancée Nicolette Dellanno by his side.

Wilson, 25, started his career with the New York Jets where he met Dellanno in NY in 2022 before he went to the Denver Broncos last season with her. The former BYU Cougars star didn’t play a down last season, but was signed by the Miami Dolphins in the offseason with a happy tan wife-to-be repping him.

RELATED: Zach Wilson spent an insane amount on fianceé Nicolette Dellanno's engagement ring

The 23-year-old NFL WAG has had quite the offseason where she crushed other Broncos wives and girlfriends like Izzy Nix on a trip to Mexico in a white-hot fit. She’s also planning for their wedding in June and already had an epic bachelorette party where she stunned in a white dress.

RELATED: Dolphins pick Quinn Ewers’ gf Mady Barnes has sweet message, photo after NFL draft

Dellanno showed how excited she is for her big day with her latest Instagram post where she wrote, “soon to be 🤭🤍” and dropped a stunning white bikini with Mrs. Wilson on the back.

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram
Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram
Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

And she posted a shot of the happy couple and her No. 1.

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby

Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic

Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft

Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers

Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships