Dolphins ‘0’ QB Zach Wilson’s soon-to-be bride Nicolette wears white ‘Mrs.’ bikini
Zach Wilson is only the second quarterback in the modern era to wear No. 0 for a season outside of Marcus Mariota. While he’s “0” on the field, he’s anything but a zero off of it with his fiancée Nicolette Dellanno by his side.
Wilson, 25, started his career with the New York Jets where he met Dellanno in NY in 2022 before he went to the Denver Broncos last season with her. The former BYU Cougars star didn’t play a down last season, but was signed by the Miami Dolphins in the offseason with a happy tan wife-to-be repping him.
RELATED: Zach Wilson spent an insane amount on fianceé Nicolette Dellanno's engagement ring
The 23-year-old NFL WAG has had quite the offseason where she crushed other Broncos wives and girlfriends like Izzy Nix on a trip to Mexico in a white-hot fit. She’s also planning for their wedding in June and already had an epic bachelorette party where she stunned in a white dress.
RELATED: Dolphins pick Quinn Ewers’ gf Mady Barnes has sweet message, photo after NFL draft
Dellanno showed how excited she is for her big day with her latest Instagram post where she wrote, “soon to be 🤭🤍” and dropped a stunning white bikini with Mrs. Wilson on the back.
And she posted a shot of the happy couple and her No. 1.
