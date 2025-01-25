Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno crushes white-hot fit on Broncos WAGs trip
it doesn’t matter if it’s the Denver cold or the Mexico heat, Nicolette Dellanno is going to crush with her looks.
The 23-year-old fiancée to Denver Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson wowed all season like her knee-high boots slay, and standing out with other team WAGs in a side-by-side photo after the season ended.
Wilson and Dellanno are enjoying the offseson in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after getting away from the snowy Mile High City. They didn’t go alone, either, linking up with besties, starting quarterback Bo Nix and his wife Izzy.
RELATED: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno stuns in white-hot satin dress
Izzy and Nicolette, who rocked their Christmas pajamas together, ane some sun-hot dresses in Mexico. Nicolette then wowed on her own in a white-hot skirt.
RELATED: Bo Nix, wife Izzy close to Titanic blunder on Cabo vacation sunset recreation
She’s also flaunting her next-level abs.
Dellanno is a fashion designer from New Jersey who works in New York and met Wilson in 2022 when he played for the New York Jets. The two got engaged in June of 2024.
The Broncos may have lost in the Wild Card round to the Buffalo Bills, but the WAGs are slaying the offseason.
