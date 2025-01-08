Zach Wilson spent an insane amount on fianceé Nicolette Dellanno's engagement ring
Zach Wilson may be preparing for the Denver Broncos' upcoming NFL playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the 25-year-old football star already scored a touchdown after proposing to Nicolette Dellanno.
The Denver Broncos star popped the question during a trip to Italy in June 2024 and later shared the special moment on Instagram. In the post, Dellanno, 23, sports a huge sparkling oval-cut diamond ring and an even bigger smile on her face.
"To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you. You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, NicI love you," Wilson wrote at the time.
How much did the ring cost?
According to The Wedding Scoop, who consulted with Estate Diamond Jewelry, Dellanno's ring is valued between $530,000 to $550,000. This is due to its weight, which comes in at 5.5 carats. The diamond also exhibits a color grade ranging from D to F, the highest grade, and clarity rated between VVS1 to VVS2, greatly increasing its value.
RELATED: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in Broncos knee-high boots
Wilson has a net worth of $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth so throwing down for the gorgeous diamond only proves his love for his soon-to-be wifey.
A bigger question for Wilson is whether he'll see any playing time in the Broncos' upcoming football matchup. As the backup quarterback, he’s currently behind rookie sensation Bo Nix.
The Broncos and Bills meet in the Wild Card round on Sunday, January 12 in Buffalo, New York.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady smokin’: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank in all-black fit
WAG roar: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stun in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game
No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni