Zach Wilson, sun-soaked fiancée Nicolette Dellanno stun in Dolphins gear selfie

The new Miami quarterback and his fiancée flex Dolphins gear after Dellanno returns from an epic bachelorette party.

Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nicolette Dellanno just got back from her tropical bachelorette party in Mexico to join her man Zach Wilson in another tropical location in Florida now that he’s with the Miami Dolphins.

The 23-year-old Dellanno is the 25-year-old Wilson’s fiancée and wowed with her fits while he was with the Denver Broncos last season like her game-day custom Zach Wilson vest and knee-high boots combo that stole the spotlight from Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix.

Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson / Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

The fashion designer from New Jersey and the QB met in 2022 while he played for the New York Jets, and now are set to be married on June 28. Before the big day, Dellanno just took her big girls trip to celebrate in Cabo San Lucas where she wowed in her white swimsuit, and then wore a white dress that could’ve doubled as a wedding gown.

Dellanno returned for Wilson’s big moment at the Dolphins’ facilities in Miami where they both rocked the team’s gear for the first public photos in such. You can see Dellanno got a good amount of sun on her trip and looks glowing.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolete Dellanno/Instagram

That’s a good-looking couple right there.

She’d also get a solo picture of Wilson with what looks to be a contract and the practice field in the background.

Zach Wilson
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

While the second overall pick out of BYU in 2021 didn’t play a down last season, he reportedly signed a one-year deal with $6 million fully guaranteed.

Wilson may not be winning on the field, but he’s winning off the field with his new team and his beautiful fiancée Dellanno by his side and in his new team’s gear.

Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson / Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

