Fred Warner’s wife Sydney posts reaction after 49ers star’s devastating injury
San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner suffered a gruesome season-ending fractured and dislocated ankle on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Monday, he and wife Sydney kept positive following the devastating day.
The 28-year-old Warner is the heart of the 49ers defense that was already without defensive end Nick Bosa who suffered his own season-ending injury. On Monday, the four-time All-Pro Warner posted the following:
“There’s certain games you wake up knowing it’s gonna be your day, and yesterday was one of those days. I knew I was bout to go off, and then boom everything over in one instant that was completely unpreventable. The love everyone has shown me and the prayers being had for me mean the world to me. Some ask why I was able to smile on the cart heading in and it’s because (aside from the shock) I have complete peace in knowing Gods plan is so completely perfect and I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. I’ve had the privilege of being able to have a very healthy 8 seasons and now it’s time to inspire through the comeback I’m bout to have. It will be LEGENDARY and right on time God willing. Thank you guys, love always GO NINERS 🙏🏾❤️“
RELATED: Fred Warner’s wife Sydney has worst-timed 'perfect' post with 49ers star’s injury
His wife Sydney, who has the worst-time “perfect weekend” post right before the injury (see related link above), also shared the post and wrote, “It’s God’s plan always. Keep the faith ❤️.”
Sydney, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, also posted Kobe Bryant’s famous quote after the NBA legend tore his Achilles in 2013.
It’s a hard day for the Warner’s and Niners Nation, but no doubt he’s going to work hard and push to get back even stronger.
