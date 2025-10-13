The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Fred Warner’s wife Sydney posts reaction after 49ers star’s devastating injury

The 49ers All-Pro linebacker and his wife had emotional posts on Monday following his season-ending ankle injury.

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner suffered a gruesome season-ending fractured and dislocated ankle on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Monday, he and wife Sydney kept positive following the devastating day.

The 28-year-old Warner is the heart of the 49ers defense that was already without defensive end Nick Bosa who suffered his own season-ending injury. On Monday, the four-time All-Pro Warner posted the following:

“There’s certain games you wake up knowing it’s gonna be your day, and yesterday was one of those days. I knew I was bout to go off, and then boom everything over in one instant that was completely unpreventable. The love everyone has shown me and the prayers being had for me mean the world to me. Some ask why I was able to smile on the cart heading in and it’s because (aside from the shock) I have complete peace in knowing Gods plan is so completely perfect and I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. I’ve had the privilege of being able to have a very healthy 8 seasons and now it’s time to inspire through the comeback I’m bout to have. It will be LEGENDARY and right on time God willing. Thank you guys, love always GO NINERS 🙏🏾❤️“

RELATED: Fred Warner’s wife Sydney has worst-timed 'perfect' post with 49ers star’s injury

His wife Sydney, who has the worst-time “perfect weekend” post right before the injury (see related link above), also shared the post and wrote, “It’s God’s plan always. Keep the faith ❤️.”

Fred Warner
Sydney Warner/Instagram

Sydney, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, also posted Kobe Bryant’s famous quote after the NBA legend tore his Achilles in 2013.

Kobe
Sydeny Warner/Instagram

It’s a hard day for the Warner’s and Niners Nation, but no doubt he’s going to work hard and push to get back even stronger.

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

