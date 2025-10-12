Fred Warner's wife Sydney has worst-timed 'perfect' post with 49ers star's injury
The injury bug has struck the San Francisco 49ers yet again. This time it was a devastating one to All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner. His wife Sydney Warner, who is back home pregnant with their second child, had the worst-timed post ever before watching her husband go down.
The 28-year-old Warner is the heart of the 49ers defense and suffered a serious leg injury vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that required a cast and the cart.
The team is already without defensive end Nick Bosa for the season after his knee injury — and now no Warner. Injuries also cost them dearly last season when they missed the playoffs.
But what’s more important right now is the well-being of Warner and his poor wife who watched it happened. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “made it home just in time to catch Dada 🏈❤️✨.”
Before that, she posted getting a prenatal massage and wrote afterward, “perfect end to the perfect weekend.”
Ugh, that’s so unfortunately as it turned out to be anything by the perfect weekend for Fred and Sydney.
Fred and Sydney married in 2022. They just announced she’s pregnant in September.
Here’s to a fast recovery for Fred.
