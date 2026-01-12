Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld debuts baby bump at Golden Globes as Bills win big
On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills pulled off a huge victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the NFL playoffs. The win snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Jaguars, and was the first road victory in the postseason for Buffalo since the 1992 campaign.
Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen was integral to the victory, even running in the game-winning score with just over one minute to play. While he was showing off his Superman skills, his wife was in California showing off her baby bump.
Steinfeld, who announced her and Allen were expecting their first child last month, was a presenter at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills.
Steinfeld and Ayo Edebiri presented the award for the Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture. That award went to the show Baby Reindeer.
Hailee Steinfeld’s movie 'Sinners' wins multiple awards
While Steinfeld wasn’t nominated for an individual award, her 2025 film Sinners, with co-star Michael B. Jordan, was nominated for seven awards. Here’s a look at each nomination:
- Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture
- Best Director – Motion Picture
- Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Best Original Score
- Cinematic & Box Office Achievement
The film walked away with two wins, taking home the award for Best Original Score as well as Cinematic & Box Office Achievement.
Josh Allen turns focus to Denver Broncos
After knocking off the Jaguars in the opening round, Allen and the Bills will turn their attention to the Denver Broncos. The two teams will play on Saturday, which means the Bills will have a short week, while Denver has had plenty of time to rest.
As the No. 1 seed, the Broncos had a bye week in the Wild Card round.
These two teams met in the postseason last year, with the Bills winning 31-7 in the opening round.
