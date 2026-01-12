Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld debuts baby bump at Golden Globes as Bills win big

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills pulled off a huge victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the NFL playoffs. The win snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Jaguars, and was the first road victory in the postseason for Buffalo since the 1992 campaign.

Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen was integral to the victory, even running in the game-winning score with just over one minute to play. While he was showing off his Superman skills, his wife was in California showing off her baby bump.

MORE: Josh Allen gives 2-word response when updating injury status before game vs. Broncos

Steinfeld, who announced her and Allen were expecting their first child last month, was a presenter at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills.

Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. (Photos by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/oNiKjYiF4X — WBEN NewsRadio 930AM (@WBEN) January 12, 2026

Steinfeld and Ayo Edebiri presented the award for the Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture. That award went to the show Baby Reindeer.

Hailee Steinfeld’s movie 'Sinners' wins multiple awards

Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024. | Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Steinfeld wasn’t nominated for an individual award, her 2025 film Sinners, with co-star Michael B. Jordan, was nominated for seven awards. Here’s a look at each nomination:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture

Best Director – Motion Picture

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Best Original Score

Cinematic & Box Office Achievement

The film walked away with two wins, taking home the award for Best Original Score as well as Cinematic & Box Office Achievement.

Josh Allen turns focus to Denver Broncos

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

After knocking off the Jaguars in the opening round, Allen and the Bills will turn their attention to the Denver Broncos. The two teams will play on Saturday, which means the Bills will have a short week, while Denver has had plenty of time to rest.

MORE: Ex-NFL team doctor says Josh Allen 'hurt, not injured' as Bills prepare for Broncos

As the No. 1 seed, the Broncos had a bye week in the Wild Card round.

These two teams met in the postseason last year, with the Bills winning 31-7 in the opening round.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —