Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Rare Baby Bump Photo in Two-Piece Set
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is preparing for a life-changing offseason as his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is pregnant with their first child.
"I’m very much looking forward to that with my wife, becoming a dad," Allen told reporters last month. "It’s something that I will take with great pride, and it’s something that we're going to figure out as we go, like everything else."
Steinfeld and Allen tied the knot in Santa Barbara on May 31. They announced Steinfeld's pregnancy in December by sharing a sweet video on Instagram.
The Oscar-nominated actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the while attending the Golden Globes in Los Angeles.
While fans can't wait to meet the newest member of Bills Mafia, Steinfeld opened up about her pregnancy in the latest issue of her newsletter, Beau Society.
Fans Think Hailee Steinfeld Is Having a Boy After She Posted a Picture From Her Baby Shower
Save for the Golden Globes, Steinfeld has kept a very low profile since announcing her pregnancy. However, the 29-year-old posted a rare photo from her baby shower in the February 20 issue of her newsletter.
Because of the blue flowers and blue ribbon, some fans guessed she's having a boy.
Steinfeld wrote in Beau Society, "This week, I was sitting on the couch in my family room, and the reality that our little family is about to grow really started to settle in...
"Last weekend my mom threw the most beautiful baby shower at our home (more to come on that next week in MORE BS), which added to the 'this is really happening' feeling."
"We’re getting ready to meet someone we already love so much," Steinfeld wrote, while noting she's deep in the nesting phase.
The 29-year-old is also "having vivid daydreams of what our life is about to look like when the three of us are cuddled up in the nursery together."
Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.Follow MissBicks