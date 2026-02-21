Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Rare Baby Bump Photo in Two-Piece Set

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is preparing for a life-changing offseason as his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is pregnant with their first child.

"I’m very much looking forward to that with my wife, becoming a dad," Allen told reporters last month. "It’s something that I will take with great pride, and it’s something that we're going to figure out as we go, like everything else."

RELATED: Josh Allen Reveals New Detail Preparing for Wife Hailee Steinfeld's Due Date

Hailee Steinfeld at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Steinfeld and Allen tied the knot in Santa Barbara on May 31. They announced Steinfeld's pregnancy in December by sharing a sweet video on Instagram.

The Oscar-nominated actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the while attending the Golden Globes in Los Angeles.

While fans can't wait to meet the newest member of Bills Mafia, Steinfeld opened up about her pregnancy in the latest issue of her newsletter, Beau Society.

Fans Think Hailee Steinfeld Is Having a Boy After She Posted a Picture From Her Baby Shower

Save for the Golden Globes, Steinfeld has kept a very low profile since announcing her pregnancy. However, the 29-year-old posted a rare photo from her baby shower in the February 20 issue of her newsletter.

Because of the blue flowers and blue ribbon, some fans guessed she's having a boy.

Steinfeld wrote in Beau Society, "This week, I was sitting on the couch in my family room, and the reality that our little family is about to grow really started to settle in...

"Last weekend my mom threw the most beautiful baby shower at our home (more to come on that next week in MORE BS), which added to the 'this is really happening' feeling."

"We’re getting ready to meet someone we already love so much," Steinfeld wrote, while noting she's deep in the nesting phase.

The 29-year-old is also "having vivid daydreams of what our life is about to look like when the three of us are cuddled up in the nursery together."

hailee steinfeld and josh allen in newly shared picture pic.twitter.com/tbMAdYQdcu — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) January 2, 2026

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex