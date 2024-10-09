Carson Beck’s sister Kylie outshines Hanna Cavinder in Georgia cheerleader fit
Hanna Cavinder was in town for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers game and met up with her boyfriend’s family.
Cavinder, who with her twin sister Haley play on the Miami Hurricanes basketball team, is dating Georgia star quarterback Cason Beck. She showed up in Athens and got to witness Beck lead the team to a big 31-13 win. After the game, Beck and Cavinder had a moment caught on camera that showed a smitten Hanna standing with her man. The quarterback later posted it on Instagram.
If Cavinder can’t attend the game, she’s back in Miami repping her man from her social media like in this custom crop top UGA fit she dropped. On Saturday, Cavinder made the trip wearing a denim miniskirt and knee-high boots with the No. 15 Beck jersey on, but it was all about posing with the family. Cavinder posted an epic shot with Carson’s sister Kylie Beck, who is a UGA cheerleader, and his mom, Tracy.
The fact she’s in with the mom and sister, that means she’s IN with the family. While Cavinder rocked that fit, it’s hard to compete with Goergia sophomore Kylie’s stunning Bulldogs cheer uniform.
Even Cavinder herself has been a fan of Kylie’s since dating Carson, liking her photos and commenting like on this one where she said, “u look so good 😍.”
Beck and Cavinder only officially have been together since this summer. Dating rumors began when Hanna posted Beck on social media over the Fourth of July weekend. Beck confirmed the relationship in an interview with ESPN before the Georgia football opener, and the couple has gone Instagram official since.
Football and family. It doesn’t get much better than that.
