Carson Beck’s sister Kylie crushes crop-top dance amid bro’s Cavinder breakup rumors
While big brother Carson Beck is going through it with all the rumors swirling around his messy breakup with girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, his sister posted a video of herself taking her aggression out on the dance floor.
Carson, 23, and Kylie Beck, 19, are super close. She followed him to Athens, Georgia, where she’s a Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader and was a source of inspiration for him during the football season, and even supported big brother’s transfer to the Miami Hurricanes.
RELATED: Hanna Cavinder turns heads with first IG post since Carson Beck drama revealed
Kylie, who was friends with Cavinder and even supporting her at one of her Hurricanes basketball games in a custom crop-top Cavinder fit, came out in strong defense of her brother after Hanna deleted all pictures of him on social media and unfollowed him.
While that situation sorts itself out and more comes to light, Kylie posted a video on her Instagram Stories slaying her dance moves in a crop top and yoga shorts.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s cheerleader sister Kylie shows off in bikini, other stunning fits
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kylie, who also cheers with the Dance Dawgs during basketball games, dancing: She recently crushed a duo dance with a fellow UGA cheerleader in her cheerleader uniform.
With dance moves like these, and a fit like that, Kylie is turning some of that attention back to the Becks in a positive way.