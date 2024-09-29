Hanna Cavinder reps boyfriend Carson Beck in custom crop top UGA fit
The stars are out for college football's main Week 5 attraction featuring the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. It's the must-see game of the weekend, so everyone's eyeballs are on the SEC showdown.
One influencer who had to miss out on the in-person experience is Hanna Cavinder, the Miami basketball star and girlfriend of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.
Cavinder took to TikTok to share her gameday fit despite not being able to atetnd the game.
"POV you have to rep bae from afar," she wrote in the caption. "Let's go Quince."
Earlier this summer, Hanna went IG official with Georgia star quarterback Carson Beck, who entered the college football season as a Heisman Trophy hopeful and potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Earlier this year, the Cavinder Twins announced they would be returning to the University of Miami after a year away from the court.
They had previously announced intentions to retire from basketball to focus on other ventures outside of basketball but ultimately decided to return to Miami for their own Last Dance in their fifth and final season of collegiate eligibility.
Haley was initially committed to playing for TCU in her final season, but after Hanna revealed her intentions to return to college basketball, Haley de-committed and the twins decided to take their talents to South Beach together.
