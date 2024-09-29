The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hanna Cavinder reps boyfriend Carson Beck in custom crop top UGA fit

Social media star Hanna Cavinder is supporting her boyfriend, Georgia football star Carson Beck, from afar with a stunning custom fit for UGA vs. Alabama.

Josh Sanchez

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the ESPYS.
Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the ESPYS. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The stars are out for college football's main Week 5 attraction featuring the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. It's the must-see game of the weekend, so everyone's eyeballs are on the SEC showdown.

One influencer who had to miss out on the in-person experience is Hanna Cavinder, the Miami basketball star and girlfriend of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

Cavinder took to TikTok to share her gameday fit despite not being able to atetnd the game.

"POV you have to rep bae from afar," she wrote in the caption. "Let's go Quince."

Hanna Cavinder, Georgia football Carson Beck
Cavinder Twins/TikTok

Hanna Cavinder, Georgia football Carson Beck
Cavinder Twins/Instagram

Earlier this summer, Hanna went IG official with Georgia star quarterback Carson Beck, who entered the college football season as a Heisman Trophy hopeful and potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Earlier this year, the Cavinder Twins announced they would be returning to the University of Miami after a year away from the court.

Cavinder Twins, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder
Cavinder Twins/Instagram
Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Cavinder Twin
Cavinder Twins walks the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

They had previously announced intentions to retire from basketball to focus on other ventures outside of basketball but ultimately decided to return to Miami for their own Last Dance in their fifth and final season of collegiate eligibility.

Haley was initially committed to playing for TCU in her final season, but after Hanna revealed her intentions to return to college basketball, Haley de-committed and the twins decided to take their talents to South Beach together.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

