How Bengals QB Joe Flacco’s wife Dana secretly helped in Steelers big win
40-year-old Joe Flacco is still making headlines as a starting quarterback in his 18th NFL season. The newly acquired Cincinnati Bengals QB Flacco balled out on Thursday night vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 33-31 classic of a win vs. a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers. His wife Dana also played a part in the big victory.
Flacco started the season as the Cleveland Browns quarterback but after a 1-3 start, the team turned the keys over to the rookie Dillon Gabriel. Flacco was traded on October 7 to the Bengals for a 2026 5th-round pick.
He’d start barely knowing any of the plays vs. the Green Bay Packers (more on that later) and hold his own in 27-18 loss throwing for 219 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. On Thursday Night Football vs. the Steelers he was brilliant with 342 yards, three touchdowns, and again no interceptions.
His wife helped him learn the Bengals playbook
After the unexpected trade to the Bengals, Flacco had to learn new plays before facing the Packers. Dana helped him with that. “I've never had my wife read stuff out to me, but the other night, sitting in the hotel, I did have her read some of the base game plan to me, and have me repeat it back to her. She didn't do bad!,” the QB said.
Those plays would definitely help in his second game in the big win over the Steelers.
Flacco has nothing left to prove after winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. He may have found a home after many backup roles with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, and the Browns.
Once his career winds down, Flacco can settle down with Dana and their five kids.
Here’s some more facts about her Bengals fans can learn:
They were high school sweethearts
Joe and Dana Grady met in high school in New Jersey. They’d continue to date through his time as quarterback of the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens and marry in 2011. They even took wedding photos at their former HS.
They have four boys and one girl
They have Stephen 13, Daniel 12, Francis 10, Evelyn 9, and Thomas 7 together. They are big fans of dad and attend games.
She worked as an X-Ray technician
Dana previously worked at Cooper Hospital in New Jersey, but now is focused on raising their five kids.
Flacco made headlines in Thursday’s win, but his wife the former X-technician was a secret weapon.
