Travis Hunter vehemently defends fiancée crying herself to sleep from online hate
Travis Hunter should be enjoying his Heisman Trophy win and all he’s accomplished. Instead, he’s having to defend his fiancée Leanna Lenee from all the haters out there.
The Colorado Buffaloes two-way star is forever etched in college football history when his name was called to the podium on Saturday night in New York City. While his epic speech certainly brought the tears, there’s been more talk about Lenee than about him and his award.
On Sunday, trolls blasted Lenee for not standing up right away when Hunter won, calling her out saying Deion Sanders had to “force” her up. Angel Reese took to X (Formerly Twitter) to defend Lenee for the overblown reaction.
RELATED: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee’s jaw-dropping Heisman win fit, epic post
On Monday, Hunter was doing the same thing over all the hate Lenee is receiving for not only that moment, but others like some recent comments she made while Hunter was meeting and greeting with fans. It’s gotten to the point where Hunter is tired of it and all the “clickbait” stories out there. He went off, saying “You’re talking about my girl. Go talk about your girl. Go find a girl. Go find a life.” Here’s the full clip.
RELATED: Who is Travis Hunter’s dad who missed the Heisman Trophy ceremony?
It’s sad how hurt Lenee is, “crying herself to sleep” and “drinking” to feel better. She even made her Instagram account private as a result of the backlash. Hunter has every right to be upset and defend his woman.
As he says in the video, he’s been with Lenee for five years since high school in Georgia, and she’s been with him every step of the way in college. He’s obviously happy with her and the online hate toward her has got to end.
Travis Hunter should be enjoying his Heisman and articles like this involving hate toward his fiancée shouldn’t have to exist.
