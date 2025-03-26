The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jake Paul emotionally responds to fiancée Jutta Leerdam's 2-word engagement post

The Dutch speed skater star was wonderfully surprised by the superstar influencer and boxer. Leerdam and Paul are still gushing about it.

Jake Paul is a polarizing figure to many, but it's hard to hate on him for pulling off the perfect engagement.

Shared on both of their social media accounts throughout the big reveal, the megastar influencer and boxer was very traditional by getting down on one knee in the perfect tropical oceanfront setting and asking Dutch speed -skater star Jutta Leerdam' that all important life-changing question: will you marry me?

In probably the most touching moment, Paul, 28, also flew out Leerdam's parents, Monique and Ruud, and given Jutta's Instagram Reels post about it, her mom has been through quite a lot to celebrate such an important chapter in her life.

"Never been so surprised…," Jutta, 26, wrote. "Last year I was so scared my mom wouldn’t be able to be here for these next steps in my life, so I’m just so grateful to celebrate this with them too. So grateful.. Core memory 🥹💘💘"

Both Jutta, a seven-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist, and Paul followed up with separate Instagram carousel posts. Both showed extreme emotion, via the usual way for 20-somethings today, through emojis, replying on each other's with lots of crying ones. The future Mrs. Paul simply caption hers, "So grateful 💘."

That's a lot of crying by Jake Paul! Jutta responded to his "🥹🥹🥹 Blessed", in which he wrote, "Best trip ever with the best person ever."

Paul and Leerdam's is a modern-day love story for big-time stars, given they first started dating after he slipped into her DMs in 2023 and invited the Dutch star onto his podcast. Since then they've been gallivanting around the globe together, and Leerdam became exponentially more well known in the United States after the Paul's wildly successful Netflix fight against 58-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Love him or hate him, Paul has been always been by Leerdam's side. For sure, he's so grateful indeed.

