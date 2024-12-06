Jake Paul joins girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in Abu Dhabi for epic bike ride
Olympic silver medalist Jutta Leerdam, the girlfriend of YouTuber turned boxerJake Paul, stole the show during the Netflix spectacle against Mike Tyson last month.
She supported Paul every step of the way, and now it's his turn to return the favor.
With Jutta in season, she has been going through intense workouts and getting in top shape for when she hits the ice at her speed skating meets. One of the ways she loves to train is her road bike rides.
Jutta took to social media on Friday to show her latest training session, and Jake Paul made the trip to Abu Dhabi to join in on the fun.
Couples that train together, stay together.
It's safe to say that Jutta was more prepared for the ride, though, because she shared a photo of Jake Paul gasping for air after everything was wrapped.
The 25-year-old Leerdam and Jake Paul have been dating since April 2023 after sliding into each other's DMs on Instagram. Since then, she consistently attends Paul's fights and he attends her meets.
Leerdam is a speed skater who specializes in sprint events and represented the Netherlands in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. When the Winter Games were all said and done, Leerdam skated away with a silver medal in the 1000m.
She also won the gold medal at the World Sprint Championships in 2022 and is a six-time world champion in speed skating.
