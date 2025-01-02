Jake Paul's GF, skater Jutta Leerdam, turns heads in glamorous NYE photos
As the newly minted national champion of Dutch speed skating, Jutta Leerdam had a lot to celebrate as 2024 drew to a close.
The 25-year-old athlete, who has been dating boxer Jake Paul since April 2023, shared her gratitude on Instagram on Wednesday, January 1, with a series of stunning photos.
RELATED: Jutta Leerdam pens heartwarming note to Jake Paul after Mike Tyson win
“Grateful for all the people around me, grateful for being healthy, grateful to do what I love, grateful for always staying true to myself, grateful for all my amazing people who support me,” wrote the Netherlands-born skater in the caption of her post.
Presumably dressed for New Year’s Eve festivities, Leerdam modeled a dark green gown that clung to her stunning body in front of a mirror. The dress featured a plunging neckline and a cutout on the torso, and the position of the mirror allowed her to show off the look from every angle.
Leerdam also wrote in the caption that she was focused on living in the moment.
“We all set so many goals for the new year, but don’t forget to look around you and realize what you have already. Love you all happy 2025 ⭐️,” wrote the athlete.
German runner and “World’s Sexiest Athlete” Alica Schmidt commented on the photo with a series of enthusiastic emojis (✨💗💗), while Paul, 27, commented in his girlfriend’s native Dutch.
“Heel leuk,” wrote the influencer-turned-boxer, which translates to “very nice” in English.
In addition to the New Year, Leerdam also recently celebrated a birthday. Her boyfriend posted a loving tribute to her on Monday, December 30. ”Another year around the sun. Happy birthday my mini liefje superstar national champion.🐥💘💫 I love youuu so muchhhhyyy,” he wrote in the caption.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU flexibility in shimmering purple leotards
Chillin’: Hailee Steinfeld joins Josh Allen for cocktails on Buffalo couples date night
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Wowza: UConn’s Paige Bueckers shows off grown-up, off-court looks for baller year
CFP fly: Loreal Sarkisian crushes burnt orange Texas fairytale fit with Steve