Jutta Leerdam stuns in sheer floral bralette making Jake Paul unnoticeable
Jake Paul who?
That's probably what most of the the rich and super, super rich were saying at the last Formula 1 race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which Lando Norris won, clinching McLaren its first constructors' championship since 1998.
Jutta Leerdam, a world-class Dutch sprint speed skater and social media influencer in her own right with 4.9 million followers on Instagram, left boyfriend Jake Paul, 27, and spectators breathless with her sheer floral bralette in the sizzling temperatures.
RELATED: Jake Paul's girlfriend drops bikini bombshell in fight week flashback
Leerdam, 25, posted the look on Instagram with the caption, "A pitstop at F1 in between the work 🏋🏼♀️🚴 🏎️."
Leerdam and Paul enjoyed an epic bike ride before the F1 race, and Leerdam became much more recognized in the United States after her boyfriend, the social media star turned professional boxer had a smash Netflix hit with his fight against Mike Tyson, 58, on Nov. 15, where the two shared an intimate moment after he won.
RELATED: Jake Paul's girlfriend Jutta Leerdam stuns in all-white, high slit elegant dress for fight
Since then her fantastic fits have been getting much more attention, and this one is definitely a great dressed-down follow up from her fight night gown.
It's hard to get noticed next to Jake Paul, but Leerdam is making it harder and harder to notice Paul.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
SEC queen: Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steven in amazing Texas burnt orange fit
Little trouble: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU gymnastics team in ‘squad’ photo
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before big game
Stealth mode: Hailee Steinfeld shares new romantic photo from Josh Allen’s proposal
Mom knows best: Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game