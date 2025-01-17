Jake Paul's gf Jutta Leerdam pens sweet bday tribute with stunning photodump
Olympic medalist Jutta Leerdam, the girlfriend of polarizing boxer Jake Paul, is taking some time away from crushing it on the ice to celebrate her man.
Jutta, who won the national championships in her home country of the Netherlands at the end of 2024, took to social media to pen a heartfelt message to the former YouTuber, who is celebrating his 28th birthday.
She wrote a message and shared a handful of photos of the couple together throughout their travels, showing off some of her stunning fits along the way.
"Happy 28th birthday baby [Jake Paul]. The hardest worker in the world with the sweetest heart," Jutta wrote on Instagram. "So so proud of you of what you’ve achieved already, what you’ve done for other people and the person you are to me and the people around you. I love you."
That is a whole lot of talent for one couple. Jutta is currently preparing for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, while Paul is waiting for his next boxing match.
The 25-year-old Leerdam and Jake Paul have been dating since April 2023 after sliding into each other's DMs on Instagram. Since then, she consistently attends Paul's fights and he attends her meets.
Leerdam is a speed skater who specializes in sprint events and represented the Netherlands in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. When the Winter Games were all said and done, Leerdam skated away with a silver medal in the 1000m.
She also won the gold medal at the World Sprint Championships in 2022 and is a six-time world champion in speed skating.
